Gym owners seek early reopening

MADURAI

Members of Madurai District Gym Owners Association on Wednesday petitioned Collector T.G. Vinay, seeking reopening of gyms.

Association representative N. Vijay said gyms were closed on March 16. “Now restaurants and temples have been opened, and gyms too must be allowed to function. Clubbing gymnasiums with shopping malls is not fair,” he said.

He said there were around 140 gyms in Madurai. Most of them barely covered an area exceeding 1,000 square feet and did not have air-conditioners. “Only a few elite gyms have the capacity to accommodate more than the prescribed number of people,” he said. He added that mounting costs in terms of rent, bank loans, salaries of trainers, etc., added to their misery.

He said functioning of gyms outside containment zones would be of great help to sportspersons who wanted to train now. “If gyms are allowed to open, we will ensure the presence of only 10 people at any given point of time, and wearing of masks and gloves. After every slot, we will disinfect gyms,” he said.

They would also check customers with thermometer guns, he added.