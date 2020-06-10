Madurai

Gym owners seek early reopening

Madurai District Gym Owners Association members at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

Madurai District Gym Owners Association members at the Collectorate on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: S_James

They submit petition to Collector

MADURAI

Members of Madurai District Gym Owners Association on Wednesday petitioned Collector T.G. Vinay, seeking reopening of gyms.

Association representative N. Vijay said gyms were closed on March 16. “Now restaurants and temples have been opened, and gyms too must be allowed to function. Clubbing gymnasiums with shopping malls is not fair,” he said.

He said there were around 140 gyms in Madurai. Most of them barely covered an area exceeding 1,000 square feet and did not have air-conditioners. “Only a few elite gyms have the capacity to accommodate more than the prescribed number of people,” he said. He added that mounting costs in terms of rent, bank loans, salaries of trainers, etc., added to their misery.

He said functioning of gyms outside containment zones would be of great help to sportspersons who wanted to train now. “If gyms are allowed to open, we will ensure the presence of only 10 people at any given point of time, and wearing of masks and gloves. After every slot, we will disinfect gyms,” he said.

They would also check customers with thermometer guns, he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 6:57:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/gym-owners-seek-early-reopening-madurai/article31796630.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY