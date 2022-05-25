Gyanvapi masjid case: Protest staged in Madurai

Staff Reporter May 25, 2022 02:54 IST

‘Babri Masjid was first targeted and now Gyanvapi masjid is in focus’

All India Imams Council members staged a protest in Madurai on Tuesday, condemning the Varanasi court direction in Gyanvapi masjid case. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

The members of All India Imams Council staged a protest in Madurai on Tuesday, condemning a Varanasi court direction in Gyanvapi masjid case. The Varanasi court last week had directed the Varanasi district administration to seal a portion of the masjid premises. The court issued the direction after it was claimed that a Shivling was found in the ablution tank of the masjid during a survey of the mosque. Council’s district secretary A. Mohamed Ishak said the court direction went against the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. The Act provided for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947, he said. He further said Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was first targeted and now Gyanvapi masjid. Last week, the Social Democratic Party of India cadre had staged a demonstration in Madurai, condemning the court’s direction. They had said the protests would continue if the religious minorities were continuously targeted.



