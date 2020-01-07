Gurucharan’s rare keertanas, come in for appreciation

The third day’s programme at the 68th anniversary celebration of Sri Sathguru Sangeettha Samajam on Saturday featured the concert of Sikkil Gurucharan, who sang to the accompaniment of Vittal Rangan on violin, K.V. Prasad on mrudangam and Alathur T. Rajaganesh on kanjira.

Gurucharan began with Thyagarajar’s ‘Evarimata vinnavo’ varnam in Kambhoji.

This was followed by a composition in Kalyani, ‘Sri Mataji,’ a keertana rarely sung and heard, by Saint Vadirajar, one of the foremost among the Haridasas of Karnataka.

Margazhi is a divine month not only for humans but also for devas. To mark this month, Gurucharan sang the pasuram, ‘Kuttu vilakkeriyak,’ in which both Nappinai and Krishna are addressed together and reveal the universal truth that Perumal and Piratti together form the Whole.

His next rendition was Dikshitar’s ‘Somasundareswaram’ in Raga Shuddha Vasantham. He sang in the way as the composer would have thought/prayed before Madurai’s Somasundareswarar.

His raga selection for RTP – Shanmugapriya, Kundalavarali, Panthuvarali and Subapanthuvarali – was well appreciated by the audience as he brought out the real bhava in each raga.

Vittal Rangan on the violin lent excellent support. The listeners enjoyed the participation of Prasad on the mridangam during the tana prasthana. Rajaganesh on kanjira joined him for a satisfying tani.

The final songs included Bharathiar’s ‘Asai mugam maranthu,’ Meera bhajan ‘Mohe’ and a thillana in Charukesi.

Gurucharan’s selection of the kritis and ragas and their execution were applauded by the audience throughout the concert.

S. Padmanabhan