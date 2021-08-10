Country made guns seized, six held

The Keeranur police arrested six persons and seized country made guns and a vehicle from them here on Tuesday. Occupants of a vehicle gave contradicting statements during a vehicle check at the Thoppampatti check post. Immediately, the vehicle was checked and the police seized guns. Based on their confession, the police found that they were from Kallakurichi district and were heading to an interior location in a reserve forest here. The names of the arrested were given as Murugan (39), Manikam (40), Satyaraj (40), Ezhumalai (37), Ramachandran (38) and Srinivasan (60). The Superintendent of Police V R Srinivasan commended the Keeranur police for the good work.