Guidelines released for jallikattu events in Dindigul

February 10, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The jallikattu events in Dindigul district would be held in compliance with COVID-19 safety norms, Collector S. Visakan said on Friday.

According to a press release, bull tamers willing to participate in the jallikattu events must register on https://dindigul.nic.in five days prior to the events. The bull tamers should upload their passport size photograph, document for age-proof, RT-PCR negative certificate taken 48 hours before the event and vaccination certificate.

Similarly, the bulls willing to participate must be registered on https://dindigul.nic.in as well. A bull owner and an assistant per bull will be allowed to take part in the events.

Tokens will be distributed after verifying the registrants’ credentials and those qualified will take part in the events, added the release.

The Collector said that approval is awaited on the proposal sent to the State seeking permission to conduct jallikattu on February 15 at Pugaiyilaipatti village in Dindigul East Taluk. Interested participants can register up to February 12.

