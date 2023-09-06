HamberMenu
Guidelines issued for Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in Madurai

September 06, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai District Administration has urged the public to celebrate Vinayaka Chathurthi festival by immersing the idols only in the places notified for the purpose and by following the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the press statement, the idols made of natural, biodegradable, eco-friendly raw materials without any toxic, inorganic raw materials, Plaster of Paris or thermocol (polystyrene) alone will be permitted for immersion in waterbodies.

Only dried flowers, straw, etc, would be allowed to make ornaments for the idols and natural resins of trees could be used for polishing them. Use of single-use plastic and thermocol was proscribed. Eco-friendly materials should be used in making or decorating the idols, pandals and tazias to prevent pollution of waterbodies.

Use of toxic and non-biodegradable chemical dyes or oil paints was strictly prohibited. Enamel and synthetic dye-based paints to decorate the idols should be discouraged. For beautification of the idols, removable and washable decorative clothes made of natural materials and dyes should be used in place of disposable materials.

Vinayaka idols should be immersed only in the following waterbodies: the Vaigai, Kilthoppu, Othakadaikulam, Vadipatti, Kumaram tank, Melakkal, lyyanar Koil oorani, Gundaru, Maravankulam tank, Mottaikulam tank, Saptur tank, Devankurichi tank, Mankatti Theppakulam, Vaigai Thaikall Palam, Tirupparankundram Chevanthikulam kanmai, Avaniapuram, Ayan Pappakudi kanmai, Tirumangalam Sivarakottai Kamandalanathi, Melur Kottampatti Sivan Koil tank, the press statement said.

