Guidelines issued for Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations in Kanniyakumari district

September 12, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Collector P.N. Sridhar chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to review the preparations done for the upcoming Vinayaka chathurthi celebrations.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Sridhar said the idols with pedestal should not exceed 10 feet height. The organisers should get ‘no objection certificate’ from the owner of the land on which the idol is to be installed. If the site selected for installing the idol belongs to any individual, the NOC should be obtained from the owner. The NOC issued by the local body concerned or the Department of Highway is mandatory if the land belonged to the government.

Another certificate from the Fire and Rescue Services Department should be obtained for the shed to be erected over the idol.

ADVERTISEMENT

A letter given by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) should be obtained for getting temporary power connection. Generators should be kept ready to power the shed in case of unexpected power cuts and two volunteers must be posted there round the clock. Only speaker boxes should be used after getting permission from the police station concerned.

Permission will not be given for installing the idols near other places of worship, educational institutions and hospitals. Erection of flex banners of political parties or any caste group near the idols is banned.

The idols should be taken only on mini lorries or tractors and immersed at Sothavilai beach, Kanniyakumari beach, Chinnavilai beach, Sanguthurai beach, Vettumadai beach, Midalam beach, Thengapattinam beach, Pallikondan checkdam, Thirparappu and Tamirabharani river. All idols should be taken to the immersion spots before 12 noon and immersed in the prescribed spots before sunset (6 p.m.).

The organisers should strictly follow the instructions given by the revenue and police officials and should not indulge any unlawful activity.

Corporation Commissioner Anand Mohan, Sub-Collector, Padmanabhapuram H.R. Koushik and senior officials participated in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.