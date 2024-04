April 09, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Madurai

S. Akash, 23, of Maharastra drowned in a quarry pit near Srivilliputtur on Sunday evening. The police said that the guest worker was employed as a watchman. The youth went to the quaryy pit on Chathrapatti Road in Vanniyamapatti on Sunday noon. However, since he did not return, local people searched for him and found his dress and mobile phone lying near the pit. The next day, his body floated in the pit with water for a depth of 80 feet. The Vanniyampatti police are investigating.

