‘Guest lecturers of self-financing colleges must get right salaries’

Madurai

21 November 2020 21:19 IST

Discussion on salary disbursal for guest lecturers of self-financing colleges took place at the Senate meeting of Madurai Kamaraj University here on Saturday.

Senate member P.S. Chandra Prabhu said salary paid to the guest lecturers was extremely low and in discordance with rising inflation. It must be ensured that their salaries were at least on a par with their counterparts in university-constituent colleges.

Syndicate member S. Theenathayalan said guest lecturers at constituent colleges received salaries in four slabs between ₹15,000 and ₹25,000. A circular would be issued to all colleges to make sure that the salary fixed by the University Grants Commission was paid to the guest lecturers.

A discussion was held on drafting unqualified staff in inviglation and evaluation for examinations at private colleges.

Former registrar V. Chinniah highlighted non-payment of pension to many professors who retired from service. Mr. Theenathayalan said there were many audit objections regarding pension. But the university would take steps to help in dropping the audit charges, he said.

Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan said OMR (optical mark recognition) sheets had been introduced along with main answer scripts of semester and non-semester examinations from November, as part of the ongoing automation process at the university.

New courses

New courses such as M.Sc. (Visual communication), M.Sc. (Psychology), B.Sc. Computer Science (Data Science and Analytics) under CBCS (choice-based credit system) semester pattern had been proposed to be offered by non-autonomous colleges from this academic year, he said.