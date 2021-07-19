Guest faculty members seek payment of arrears

Members of Madurai Kamaraj University College Guest Faculty Association staged a demonstration inside the college campus here on Monday, demanding immediate payment of arrears for the revised salary.

Association president M. Vellaiyan said that around 60 guest faculty members were recruited in August 2019. A Government Order stated that the monthly salary of a guest faculty must be increased from ₹15,000 to ₹ 20,000 from January 2020. However, the college has not followed the G.O. and the guest faculty were still paid only ₹15,000. “Despite stressing this demand many times, no action has been taken,” said Mr. Vellaiyan.

The protesters also demanded the college authorities to pay the salary for May. Mr. Vellaiyan said that appointment orders for all the 20 guest faculty have still not been issued by the college.

They demanded that the Employees Provident Fund be provided for the guest faculty, similar to how it is being provided to the other college staff.