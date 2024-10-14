Gudalur farmers want protection from wild animals, seek compensation for crop loss

The farmers from Gudalur and interior pockets in Theni district have appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to immediately intensify protection from wild animals as crops have been damaged badly in the recent times.

According to a farmer Rajendran of Kanchi Marathurai, he had recently planted coconut saplings. In the night, some wild animals had trespassed into his fields and destructed all the saplings, which he realised in the morning.

Many other farmers in Vettukaadu, Velaan Kaadu Naicker Thozhu and at Kadamankulam in Gudalur sub-division claimed that the crops such as plantain and millets were destroyed. They suspected elephants, wild boars and deer from the interior reserve forests intruded into their fields during night time.

The forest officials should step up vigil and find ways to chase the animals inside the forests. They should install solar fencing and put up huge ditches which would prevent the wild animals from gaining access into the private farms.

VAO Murugan and forester Satish Kumar inspected the damage, the farmers said.

