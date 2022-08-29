Guavas flood market but slump in price hits farmers, sellers

As yield is high, vendors sell guava on road sides in Dindigul. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Due to high yield, fruit vendors and guava farmers are being forced to sell the fruit at cheaper rates and adding to their woes is the lack of interest among customers.

“Several guava growers in the regions of Ayakudi, Chatrapatti, Amarapoondi, Sattaparai transport guavas to Dindigul, Palani, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Erode, Oddanchatram, and even Kerala,” says U. Ganesan of Ayakudi near Palani. He has been growing guavas for the past 15 years.

He said that a box of about 22-24 kg which was being sold for ₹400 a month ago to traders was now being sold at ₹250.

Another farmer from Chatrapatti, K. Chinnasamy, who has been growing guavas and mangoes for the past 25 years said business has been low for the past three years. “Since the pandemic struck, we have been greatly affected. Traders have been procuring guavas at ₹15 to ₹20 per kg for the past eight months from me which clearly does not meet the costs incurred to cultivate,” he said.

S. Veerasami, a guava-seller near Kamaraj Bus Stand said that increase in yield has affected the price. “Guavas that were being sold for ₹40 per kg last month and ₹80 per kg three months ago is now being sold for ₹20 to ₹25 per kg. I hope the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival will fetch the fruit good price,” he added.

“We, the farmers in this region, have called for the government to directly procure guavas and set a minimum guarantee price. Setting up cold storage facilities and factories nearby to make value-added products from the fruit will help us earn extra income during lull in business,” said Mr Ganesan.