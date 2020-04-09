‘Guard of Honour’ for Corporation’s conservancy workers

Whenever Corporation conservancy worker M. Lakshmi and her colleagues were dropped at VOC Stadium in Palayamkottai to clean the sports arena for the Independence Day celebrations, they would complete the work and leave the spot after the supervisor’s nod. Before leaving the now cleaner stadium, the supervisor would tell her that they should come to sports venue again on the day of Independence much ahead of the inaugural time of the celebrations with the identity card issued by the police and clean the venue again after the celebrations are over.

They, after witnessing the Collector hoisting the flag, the police’s ‘Guard of Honour’ and the cultural events from a distance, would execute the supervisor’s instruction and leave the venue by noon for her house on foot under the scorching sun.

When the police accorded similar ‘Guard of Honour’ to Ms. Lakshmi and her co-workers on the Corporation premises on Thursday, she became emotional as she hitherto had seen such a respect had been given only to the Collector, the district’s first citizen. And the honour has come to all of them in recognition of their selfless service – the brave cleaning operations she and her colleagues are now carrying out across the city even as everyone is being asked to remain indoors in the wake of COVID – 19 threat.

Even as most of the roads are wearing a deserted look during this lockdown, only the police, health workers and the sanitary workers are seen moving around in large number to ensure others’ good health. Though no one is monitoring their work, they do the job they have been asked to do.

“Since we felt that the conservancy workers’ noble job should not go unnoticed, we, the Tirunelveli City Police decided to recognise them as instructed by City Police Commissioner Deepak M. Damor. And, we decided to accord ‘Guard of Honour’ to them in recognition of their work for the wellbeing of everyone of us,” says S. Saravanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tirunelveli City.

As City Health Officer of Tirunelveli Corporation Sathish leading the conservancy workforce in their protective gears, the police gave the rare honour to them in the presence of Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan and Assistant Collector (Training) Sivaguru Prabhakaran in a function organised on Thursday on the premises of the urban civic body’s administrative office premises.

“Braving the hostile conditions prevailing now, the conservancy workforce, after leaving their children at home, is working for our welfare... Their work stuffed with a lot of sacrifice should be remembered for ever,” says Mr. Saravanan.