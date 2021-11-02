Do not share personal details: BSNL

Public sector telecom operator BSNL has cautioned its subscribers to be wary of calls and messages received on their mobile phones asking them to update their know your customer (KYC) details to avoid disconnection.

In a statement, its General Manager-Tirunelveli said that of late BSNL subscribers were getting calls from bile numbers seeking personal details like address, date of birth, PAN number to update KYC in the name of BSNL Customer Care to avoid deactivation of SIM cards.

Stating that BSNL never seeks any personal information of its subscribers through SMS, the general manager appealed to them not to click on any links sent to their mobile phones.

Besides, the people should also not call those mobile numbers and should not share personal details with strangers. BSNL does not ask its subscribers to download any third party application that could lead to monetary loss to the subscribers, he said.