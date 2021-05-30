‘GST council meet left out two important demands’

Madurai

30 May 2021 19:12 IST

Two important demands of the trade and industry were not discussed at the GST Council meeting on May 28, said AgroFood Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Its president S. Rethinavelu said in a press release that there was no discussion on tax exemption for essential branded food items such as rice, wheat and pulses as unbranded tax products were exempted from taxes.

Advertising

Advertising

Also, simplification of GST tax rate classification by levying same tax rate for all products covered under one Chapter of The Harmonised System of Nomenclature Code (HSN Code) was not discussed.

The GST council was not able to take decisions even on crucial matters such as rate revision on COVID-19 products The GST implementation, by and large, had gone to the control of bureaucrats, which was not acceptable. In this procedural hiccup, the long-pending demands of the trade and industry had been sidelined.

Finance Minister P.T.R.P. Thiagarajan had given an elaborate memorandum covering the demands of the trade and industry. But, due to want of time, most of the points were not discussed. Hence GST Council meeting should be convened every month with subjects finalised beforehand, he said.

A separate GST Council of Trade should be formed comprising trade representatives from all States and Union Territories under the chairmanship of Finance Minister and they should meet prior to the GST Council meeting.

The council must revive GST registrations withdrawn on account of failure to file GSTR 3B returns and extend the benefit of this Amnesty Scheme to them also, Mr. Rethinavelu said.