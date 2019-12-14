‘GST: Consult trade body representatives’

Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasising that Goods and Services Tax rates must not be hiked.
The association specifically said that micro, small and medium manufacturers and traders must not be affected by the new tax regime. It urged the Union and State governments to invite trade body representatives for discussions on GST in order to address their grievances, according to a press statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.