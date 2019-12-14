Madurai

‘GST: Consult trade body representatives’

more-in

Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasising that Goods and Services Tax rates must not be hiked.

The association specifically said that micro, small and medium manufacturers and traders must not be affected by the new tax regime. It urged the Union and State governments to invite trade body representatives for discussions on GST in order to address their grievances, according to a press statement.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
taxes and duties
Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 6:59:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/gst-consult-trade-body-representatives/article30303060.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY