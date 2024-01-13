GIFT a SubscriptionGift
G.S. Anitha takes charge as DCP, Madurai North

January 13, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
G.S. Anitha taking charge as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madurai North, on Saturday.

G.S. Anitha taking charge as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madurai North, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

G.S. Anitha took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madurai North, on Saturday. Ms. Anitha started her career in 2009 as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Nilgiris Town and Nilgiris Rural. She was then posted as Assistant Commissioner of Police in Coimbatore City (South Region).

After her promotion as Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), she was posted as Assistant Principal in the Police Training Institutes in Coimbatore, Erode and Thoothukudi.

Later, promoted as Superintendent of Police, she was DCP (Headquarters, Tirunelveli).

