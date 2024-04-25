GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GRT launches Grand Madurai

April 25, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

MADURAI

GRT Hotels and Resorts group has launched ‘Grand Madurai by GRT Hotels’ which becomes operational from Friday.

Vikram Cotah, CEO of GRT Hotels and Resorts, told media persons here on Thursday that Madurai, known for its rich cultural heritage, glorious architecture and glimpses of history around every corner, draws scores of travellers from near and afar each year. To make their stay in the vibrant city more memorable, comfortable and luxurious, the GRT Hotels and Resorts has launched its new unit. This latest property is a promise of opulence and convenience to suit the needs of every kind of traveller.

Located close to the airport, the hotel is situated near Velammal Medical College and Hospital and IDA Scudder Convention Centre. The hotel has lawns, palatial lobby, 120 plush rooms, a speciality restaurant, bar and spa.

It also has versatile and spacious spaces to conduct events both indoor and outdoor, which can accommodate up to 1,000 guests to host special occasions, business meetings and conferences.

“The GRT Hotels and Resorts is growing year by year and by 2025 we will have 25 properties,” Mr Cotah said and added that with its flagship property in Chennai, this is the fourth ‘Grand’ hotel in its stable and 22nd property of GRT Hotels and Resorts group, and second hotel in Madurai.

