Growing garbage mound around Sri Kottai Mariamman temple irks devotees

March 07, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The ongoing Masi festival sees a increase in the inflow of devotees and the garbage surrounding the premises of Sri Kottai Mariamman Temple is fast accumulating, with no one to clear them away.

The heap of garbage is a mix of puja materials, plastic covers, discarded footwear etc., inconveniencing the devotees who also contribute to the growing mound.

H. Rajesh Kannan, district treasurer, Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection Centre charged the temple administration has barely done anything to ensure a smooth darshan for devotees. “There are no proper and adequate facilities for drinking water, for devotees participating in firewalk or pookuzhi and no adequate security deployed on the temple premises. Inadequate police posted near the temple has created havoc since the traffic congestion is unmanageable at the entrance of the temple throughout the day,” he said.

Mr. Kannan noted that despite parking space being earmarked in a nearby school, two-wheelers parked irregularly near the temple cause bottleneck on the stretch.

The issue of irregular parking and setting of shops — that were causing hindrances to devotees — was voiced out by the BJP councillor of ward 14 G. Dhanapal during the recently held Corporation Council meeting. To which Deputy Mayor S. Rajappa had assured to take necessary steps but little had been done, he charged.

“The garbage is being cleared only once a day but it won’t suffice. It needs to be cleared at least every four hours. But it has not been accommodated despite repeated requests made to the Corporation,” said C.P.M.S. Subashini, managing hereditary trustee.

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said the garbage around the temple will be cleared away at the earliest.