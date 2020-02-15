‘Grow with globalised world’

MADURAI

With technology taking over, entrepreneurs, including women, must keep pace with the times and grow with the globalised world, said Chairperson, GRG Institutions, Nandini Rangaswamy.

She was addressing an audience at WECON 2020, a conclave by Women Entrepreneurs (WE), a wing of the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry. She also elaborated on the need for women entrepreneurs to continue the efforts to create a secure space for other women to voluntarily take part.

Chairperson, WE, Rajakumari Jeevagan, said that more women need to become innovators and must work towards better handling of themselves, their money and the power that they will get after becoming bosses.

“It is important to also work towards the growth of others around us while we are blossoming. When we get power, it is important to uncover and discover ourselves,” she said.

She added that a woman’s dynamism is the presence of an articulate internal working intelligence.

WE members from Salem, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Madurai and Erode enjoyed speeches, award ceremonies, music performances and a stand-up comedy show by Alexander Babu, a comedian.

A total of 400 participants submitted photos for a competition organised by WE. Two startups were given a token prize of ₹ 5,000 for beginning their business.