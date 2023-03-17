ADVERTISEMENT

Grow less water-intensive crops using appropriate technology, says Collector

March 17, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The need to implement new technologies to grow less water-intensive crops is high and will also boost the income of farmers, said Collector S. Visakan on Friday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day workshop for farmers along Sirumalaiyar sub-basin at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Gandhigram Rural Institute near here, according to a press release.

The Collector elaborated on how water supply to Dindigul district was sufficient but stressed on the conscious consumption of water. He urged that barren lands in the district must be converted into cultivable lands to boost agriculture.

Speaking of how our ancestors followed the ‘kudimaramathu’ scheme to manage water, he said the State was focusing on the same to revive tanks, reservoirs etc. He urged the farmers to make use of subsidies provided by the government through various schemes, to cultivate millets.

The workshop would focus on training the farmers to handle new technologies, farming methods, ways to increase income etc.

Earlier, the District Collector visited an exhibition which had on display various traditional paddy varieties, value-added products and agricultural machinery.

GRI Registrar V.P.R. Sivakumar, Joint Director of Agriculture A. Anusuya, Joint Director of Agricultural Marketing and Agri-Business K. Muralidharan and others were present.

CONNECT WITH US