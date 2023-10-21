Group kills autorickshaw driver in a dispute over ganja

October 21, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Madurai

A man was murdered at Silaiman in Madurai by a group of seven people on Thursday night.

Police said the deceased G. Sangukannan (23), an autorickshaw driver of Silaiman, went along with a friend at night. His friend Muthukumar after a few minutes went running to the former’s house to inform them that Sangukannan was being attacked by a group with deadly weapons.

The family members of the autorickshaw driver went running to the place where Sangukannan was attacked and left in a pool of blood. The victim was then rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The Silaiman police arrested seven members, including a juvenile offender. The names of the arrested were given as A. Maruthubalakrishnan (19), M. Subachandra Bose (23), K. Sudhakar (21) and C. Veeramani (25) of Sivaganga, P. Arunkumar (21) and P. Suthanraj (24) of Madurai and the juvenile.

Police said Sangukannan on the same day in the morning, along with his friends, had attacked, abused and grabbed a few bundles of ganja from Maruthubalakrishnan and his accomplices.

In retaliation, Maruthubalakrishnan with his acquaintances attacked him on the same night using deadly weapons resulting in the murder.

