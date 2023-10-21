HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Group kills autorickshaw driver in a dispute over ganja

October 21, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

A man was murdered at Silaiman in Madurai by a group of seven people on Thursday night. 

Police said the deceased G. Sangukannan (23), an autorickshaw driver of Silaiman, went along with a friend at night. His friend Muthukumar after a few minutes went running to the former’s house to inform them that Sangukannan was being attacked by a group with deadly weapons.  

The family members of the autorickshaw driver went running to the place where Sangukannan was attacked and left in a pool of blood. The victim was then rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The Silaiman police arrested seven members, including a juvenile offender. The names of the arrested were given as A. Maruthubalakrishnan (19), M. Subachandra Bose (23), K. Sudhakar (21) and C. Veeramani (25) of Sivaganga, P. Arunkumar (21) and P. Suthanraj (24) of Madurai and the juvenile.

Police said Sangukannan on the same day in the morning, along with his friends, had attacked, abused and grabbed a few bundles of ganja from Maruthubalakrishnan and his accomplices.

In retaliation, Maruthubalakrishnan with his acquaintances attacked him on the same night using deadly weapons resulting in the murder.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.