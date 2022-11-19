Group I preliminary exam held in southern districts

November 19, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The preliminary examination for Group 1 services of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission was held amidst tight security.

Of the 10,968 applicants, only 6,288 candidates (59%) took the preliminary examination in 36 centres in Tirunelveli district.

In Thoothukudi, 5,267 of the 8,349 applicants appeared for the examination even as three flying squads, seven mobile teams and 26 inspection officers monitored the exam process. District Collector K. Senthil Raj visited the examination centre at Sakthi Vinayagar Hindu Vidhyalaya Senior Secondary School.

In Tenkasi district, 4,453 candidates appeared for the examination though 7,263 persons had applied for the examination.

In Kanniyakumari district 7,331 candidates took the examination.

District Collector M. Aravind, who inspected the examination centre at Duthie Girls’ Higher Secondary School, said two flying squads and six mobile units were moving around to check malpractice.