Group decamp with liquor bottles

A group of unidentified persons decamped with liquor bottles at a TASMAC outlet here on Wednesday.

The incident took place when employees at the outlet were engaged in shifting the stock to a warehouse as a safety measure.

Last week, liquor bottles worth ₹6 lakh were reportedly stolen from another outlet situated on Koodachathiram Road.

With the curfew in vogue till April 14 midnight, the State government directed closure of all liquor shops and bars. Police conducted raids and seizures and made arrests to check illegal sale.

There were also attempts to break into TASMAC outlets. Hence, the management decided to move its stocks from the outlets to nearby warehouses/godowns as a safety measure.

On Wednesday, when the employees of an outlet were engaged in moving the consignment, a group of people arrived and demanded the liquor bottles. As the crowd surged, police had to intervene and ensure that the consignment was safely transported.

By then, a good amount of sales was reportedly done as police felt that the situation might have otherwise turned out into a law and order problem, an employee said.