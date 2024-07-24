GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Groundnut removed from bronchus of one-year-old child

Published - July 24, 2024 08:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

ENT Department of Velammal Hospital, through bronchoscopy procedure, removed a groundnut from the left main bronchus of a one-year-old girl child.  

Senior ENT surgeon Rajavel, explaining the procedure, said the age of the child was a challenge for the medical team to do the procedure. But, after confirming the presence of a foreign body in the left main bronchus which reduced air entry to the left lung, the procedure with the assistance of anaesthesia team was performed successfully on the child. 

“Once the foreign body was removed, air entry to the left lung was restored. The child is now symptomatically better and discharged from the hospital after 48 hours of observation,” Dr. Rajavel said.  

