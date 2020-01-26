Gross earnings of Madurai Railway Division till Dec. 2019 up by 8.90%

MADURAI

Gross earnings of Madurai Railway Division had increased to ₹632.60 crore till December 2019, an increase of 8.90% compared to the earnings recorded during the corresponding period of the previous year, said Divisional Railway Manager V.R. Lenin.

Unfurling the National Flag here on Sunday, Mr. Lenin said that the division’s operating ratio was 94.19%. The Division had earned ₹4.87 crore through intensive ticket checking, which was 43.6% more than last year, he said.

Mr. Lenin received the Guard of Honour presented by the contingents of Railway Protection Force (RPF), railway school students and Scouts and Guides. “Despite having provided more traffic blocks to attend safety/track-related works this year, we could maintain 91% and 94.1% punctuality for express and passenger trains respectively,” he said. Apart from regular trains, the division had run 299 special trains.

Passenger train services would be introduced in Madurai-Usilampatti section shortly, he said. A total of 38 stations were provided with high-speed free wi-fi facilities during April- December and over all 95 stations had so far been provided wi-fi facilities in Madurai division.

The division had eliminated 14 manned level crossings and constructed two road overbridges and nine limited use subways. As an initiative to reduce, recycle and dispose of plastic waste generated in stations in an eco-friendly manner, plastic bottle crushing machines had been installed at Madurai, Tirunelveli, Dindigul and Kovilpatti railway stations, he said.

The DRM said that the RPF rescued 199 abandoned children who were found in trains and railway stations and handed them over to their parents and NGOs. It also retrieved 65 leftover bags and secured an amount of ₹23.57 lakh up to December 2019, he added.

Senior railway officials and families of railway employees took part in the celebration. Railway school students presented cultural programmes.