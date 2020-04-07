Groom murders youth for stopping his marriage with minor girl

Madurai

N. Ramamoorthy, 24, was hacked to death by a gang at Kannan Colony in Avaniyapuram on Monday night. Suspicion that the deceased having alerted the police over a child marriage that was stopped a week back is said to have led to the brutal murder.

The police have picked up six persons and are on the lookout for a few more.

The police said that Ramamoorthy was going to his house in Kannan Colony from his father’s house in Rajaman Nagar.

Police said while Ramamoorthy was going with his father R. Nallusamy, 42, on a two-wheeler, the gang intercepted and attacked him indiscriminately with lethal weapons after a hot chase. He was killed on the spot.

Nallusamy said that K. Vijayakumar a local youth had developed enmity with the deceased after his wedding was stopped as someone had alerted the police that the bride was a minor girl, last week.

The police said that Ramamoorthy and Vijayakumar’s family had a quarrel on Sunday over fetching water in public tap.

Vijayakumar had hatched a conspiracy to murder Ramamoorthy, who was living with a married woman.

Vijayakumar had sought the help of the woman’s brother to know about his movement and then killed him. Avaniyapuram police are investigating.