Grocer beaten to death

TIRUNELVELI

M. Jawaharlal Nehru, 55, of Thalapathisamudhram Melur, a grocer, was beaten to death by unidentified persons near Ervadi on Monday night when he was sleeping on the platform in front of his house. Since they had attacked him with clubs on his head, his face was badly damaged. The murder came to light only on Tuesday morning. Based on a complaint from the victim’s wife Esakkiammal, the police have registered a case.