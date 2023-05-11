Grin and bear it at Chithirai exhibition

May 11, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MADURAI

As eager visitors pour into Tamukkam grounds here to experience the annual government-run Chithirai exhibition, they leave with complaints of lack of amenities.

The 213th annual exhibition, organised by the Department of Information and Publicity, began on April 29. Over 30 stalls that had on display various government schemes rolled out by departments such as Public Works, Tourism, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, School Education, City Corporation, Horticulture and Agriculture. Interesting displays such as a videogame-like setup where one can play until one breaks a road rule, a braille writing machine with six letters and colourful handloom saris for sale were at the exhibition.

Children and adults queued up in front of eateries to indulge in cotton candies and ‘Delhi’ appalams while many waited for their turn to ride the Giant Wheel.

P. Usharani from Arapalayam, who has been visiting the exhibition for the past 15 years, said there are very few stalls selling fancy goods now. “Further, there is less space to sit down and relax in the open spaces unlike in the previous years. Anyways one cannot sit down as the ground has become slushy after the recent rain and the organisers have not done anything about it,” she said.

The slushy pathways and puddles have made some stalls inaccessible, especially near eateries. And visitors fear of slipping down and falling on the ground. Some of the visitors, who had come with infants and toddlers, also raised the safety concern and called for fogging before the stagnant puddles became breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

The worst condition of toilets on the ground made women and children have second thoughts about using them. “Water has stagnated in the toilet area with nowhere to go for the water and the stench is unbearable,” said Vinitha, a 23-year-old woman from Anna Nagar. The bad condition of the toilets forces people to relieve themselves in the open, further bringing down the hygiene factor.

The garbage mound near the toilet area also adds to the unhygienic environment. The police outpost and the emergency medical unit on the premises are not manned.

When asked, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said arrangements would be made to ensure a medical team under Deputy Director of Health Services is stationed at the emergency medical unit. The rest of the shortcomings would be redressed, he said.

According to the organisers, 69,800 people have visited the fair till May 9 and about ₹10 lakh was generated through ticket sales. “The numbers could have been higher if there were no rain when a huge number of devotees flooded the city for Chithirai festival,” they said.

The exhibition is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day until June 13.