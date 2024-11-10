 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Grievances redressal meeting to be held at new Collectorate building in Virudhunagar on Monday

Updated - November 10, 2024 08:39 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
A view of new Virudhunagar Collectorate inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday.

A view of new Virudhunagar Collectorate inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The next grievances redressal meeting in Virudhunagar district would be conducted at the new Collectorate building, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan on Sunday announced that the grievances redressal meeting would be held at the grievances redressal meeting hall built in the ground floor of the new building.

The hall has got a seating capacity for 132 persons.

The six-storey building has come up on 7.67 acres of land on the Collectorate complex.

The building with a plinth area of 19,215 square metres has got two lifts for the benefit of the people and officials.

The Collector’s chamber is located on the fourth floor along with chamber of District Revenue Officer. A conference hall with a seating capacity for 200 persons and mini-conference hall have also come up on this floor.

Offices of 22 Government departments would function from the new building.

Covered car park has been provided for 17 four-wheelers on the new facility. Similarly, as many as 227 two-wheelers can be parked on the premises.

Published - November 10, 2024 08:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.