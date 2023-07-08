July 08, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

A special grievances redressal meeting for students who have passed Plus Two examination and had not applied for admission in colleges and also for those who have not got seats in the stream of their choice was held here on Saturday.

Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan, who chaired the meeting, received 80 petitions from the students and interacted with them individually.

He also clarified their doubts on various issues.

When he asked why they had not applied for admission in higher education courses, many came up with family situation, poor economic background and lack of proper guidance.

Some of them said that they could not continue with their studies as they did not get seat in the discipline of their choice.

The Collector explained to them about various Government schemes being provided to students, concessions, incentives and the employment opportunities available for them.

Officials from various Government departments, banks took part in the meeting.

