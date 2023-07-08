HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Grievances redressal meeting for students under Naan Mudhalvan Scheme

July 08, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A special grievances redressal meeting for students who have passed Plus Two examination and had not applied for admission in colleges and also for those who have not got seats in the stream of their choice was held here on Saturday.

Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan, who chaired the meeting, received 80 petitions from the students and interacted with them individually.

He also clarified their doubts on various issues.

When he asked why they had not applied for admission in higher education courses, many came up with family situation, poor economic background and lack of proper guidance.

Some of them said that they could not continue with their studies as they did not get seat in the discipline of their choice.

The Collector explained to them about various Government schemes being provided to students, concessions, incentives and the employment opportunities available for them.

Officials from various Government departments, banks took part in the meeting.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.