Plea for traffic island near industrial centre

The CITU submitted a petition during the weekly grievances meet seeking a traffic island near Gangaikondan SIPCOT Industrial Promotion Centre.

Its district secretary R. Mohan said a few thousand workers employed in 25-odd factories in SIPCOT Industrial Promotion Complex at Gangaikondan had to cross the busy Tirunelveli – Madurai four-lane round the clock.

Since there was no traffic island at a vantage point to ensure safe crossing of workers, they had to take a three-km-long circuitous route to cross the four-lane national highway.

“Those who dare to cross the four-lane in the wrong direction or via the broken median often get killed. So, the district administration should take steps to construct a traffic island at the right place,” he said.

A group of people belonging to Arunthathiyar community from Sampooththu near Maanur submitted a petition accusing a group of Scheduled Caste (SC) Christians of preventing them from offering prayers in a temple.

Led by A. Subramanian of Sampooththu, they said a SC Christian of the village had claimed ownership of the land on which they had constructed Mariamman Temple.

“Though we were offering prayers in this temple for the past four decades, he is claiming that it was his ‘patta’ land. They are not allowing us to create a new temple on the adjacent government poramboke land. Revenue officials should provide us land for constructing a temple,” he said.

Revenue officials said the temple, which was created on a private patta land a few years ago, had been fenced by the rightful owner.

“It’s not a four-decade-old temple, which has been built a few years ago. In a bid to attract the official machinery’s attention and an action in their favour, the petitioners are creating a rift. We’re contemplating the possibilities of filing a complaint with the police for a probe to ascertain the people behind this mischief and taking action based on finding of the probe,” an official said.

A group of Hindu Desiya Katchi cadre broke a pot in front of the Collectorate demanding ₹ 5,000 as Pongal gift to each ration cardholder.

They said the DMK president M.K. Stalin, when he was the Leader of the Opposition, demanded ₹ 5,000 as Pongal gift to every ration cardholder even as then Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had announced ₹ 2,500 as the gift.

“Now, the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin refuses to give ₹5,000 and cheats the people who voted him to power. So, we’re breaking the Pongal pot,” said R. Shankar, district president of Hindu Desiya Katchi.

When S. Subbiah of Veeravanallur tried to immolate himself on the Collectorate premises, the police thwarted the attempt.

As he was quizzed by the police, he told that the raised shutter of the Kooththaadikulam had destroyed farming in his ranch.

“If the shutter height is reduced to the earlier level, it will revive agriculture in our lands,” he said.