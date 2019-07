Grievance redressal meeting for police

A total of 476 police personnel took part in the grievance redressal meeting organised by Inspector General of Police (South Zone) K. P. Shanmuga Rajeswaran for the police officials and other personnel from nine southern districts. Police personnel from Law and Order and Armed Reserve sought transfer, promotion, appeal against punishment, pending amount, increment and other problems. The IG promised to act immediately on their petitions.