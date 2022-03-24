Grievance meet for the differently abled: Collector

DINDIGUL

Collector S Visakan has on Thursday proposed to hold exclusive grievance redressal meetings for the differently-abled people in the district.

As a first step, the Collector would receive petitions at the Collectorate on the first Monday of every month from the differently-abled persons between 10.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. The RDOs at Dindigul, Palani and Kodaikanal would receive petitions every Monday between 10.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m.

The public shall submit their petitions with attachment of their identity card, Aadhaar card, family ration card and a passport size photograph.

An official in the grievance cell wing here said that by giving an exclusive time for the differently-abled people, they would get personalised attention and could be seated separately without mixing them with the public on the weekly grievance day.