GRI to accept CUET score for admissions to courses

February 15, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Gandhigram Rural Institute will be accepting Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admissions to various courses from the academic year 2023-24. It includes 13 undergraduate courses and two five-year MA integrated programmes, stated a release. Interested candidates can apply on https://cuet.samrath.ac.in. and can refer to www.ruraluniv.ac.in for further details. The last date to submit online application forms is March 12. ADVERTISEMENT

