GRI students resort to road blockade stir

August 25, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - GANDHIGRAM

A large number of students from the Gandhigram Rural Institute resorted to a road blockade agitation near the four-way lane condemning the rash and negligent driving of motorists in which a B Tech student S. Veerakarthi had died on Thursday.

On August 21, the student, who had come to the institute to write an exam, was hit by a vehicle. In a serious condition, Veerakarthi of Sirunayakanpatti near here was rushed to the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital and subsequently referred to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. On Thursday, he succumbed to injuries.

As the news spread, the students from the B Tech and other discipline assembled in front of the GRI entrance and staged an agitation. They urged the authorities to take steps which would prevent accidents as many students risked their lives and crossed from one side to another.

The Ambaturai police Inspector Venkatachalam and team rushed to the spot and pacified them.

Following an assurance from the Registrar (in-charge) Radhakrishnan that a high-mast lamp would be put up and a bus shelter installed, they urged them to put up barriers which reduced the speed of the vehicles on the NHAI road. Some other students suggested to install foot-over-bridge (FoB) on the lines of SASTRA university, where the students, who alighted from the buses, need not run across the road and take the FoB to reach the other side.

After the police also gave an assurance that adequate personnel would be deployed at morning and evening when students came in and stepped out of the campus, the students dispersed.