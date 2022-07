July 30, 2022 18:42 IST

V. P. R. Sivakumar has been reinstated as the Registrar of Gandhigram Rural Institute, Deemed-to-be University in Dindigul district here on Friday, stated a press release.

Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor on additional charge reinstated Mr Sivakumar as the Registrar of GRI as per the directions of the Court and Board of Management. Mr. Sivakumar resumed duty on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement