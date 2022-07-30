GRI Registrar reinstated
V. P. R. Sivakumar has been reinstated as the Registrar of Gandhigram Rural Institute, Deemed-to-be University in Dindigul district here on Friday, stated a press release.
Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor on additional charge reinstated Mr Sivakumar as the Registrar of GRI as per the directions of the Court and Board of Management. Mr. Sivakumar resumed duty on Friday.
