GRI Registrar reinstated

V. P. R. Sivakumar has been reinstated as the Registrar of Gandhigram Rural Institute, Deemed-to-be University in Dindigul district here on Friday, stated a press release.

Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor on additional charge reinstated Mr Sivakumar as the Registrar of GRI as per the directions of the Court and Board of Management. Mr. Sivakumar resumed duty on Friday.