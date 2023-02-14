GRI official gets prosecution notice from EPFO

February 14, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has issued a prosecution notice to an official of Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI) here for not completely furnishing details such as PF, TDS etc.

The notice stated that Enforcement Officers had visited the GRI between January 18 and 20 to conduct inspection. The prosecution notice was issued since the official failed to produce records pertaining to employment of persons. The list of 14 details asked by the officials included TDS deducted for contractors, orders related to fixing of wages in respect of the contract workers in various departments, attendance and salary of hostel and canteen workers from March 2011 to till date etc.

Upon the official submitting partial records three days after the date of submission being on January 20 and for failing to comply with the requirements, the EPFO has issued prosecution notice to him.

Thus, the notice was issued for the official being liable under Section 14(2) of the Employee’s Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 1952, Para 76 (c) and (d) Employees Provident Fund Scheme 1952, Para 42 (C)(d) of Employee’s Pension Scheme 1995 and Para 29 (c) and (d) of Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme 1976.

For failure to produce records within three days on receipt of the prosecution notice, the official would be liable to be prosecuted under the aforementioned provisions, read the notice.