GRI in top 100 again

MADURAI

29 June 2020 18:48 IST

Gandhigram Rural Institute has secured a place in the list of India’s top 100 universities for the fourth successive year.

A release said according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework’s (NIRF) 2020 list, GRI had secured the 91st position. The rankings were released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development on June 11. A press statement from GRI said that this is the fourth year that they have been included in the top 100 list by NIRF.

The institute has eight schools with 16 departments and 12 centres, offering 73 programmes at the undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil., Diploma, Post diploma and PG Diploma levels, besides skill-based certificate courses.

Advertising

Advertising