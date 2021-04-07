GRI gets new V-C

Dindigul

07 April 2021 19:46 IST

S. Madheswaran is the new Vice-Chancellor of Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI) - Deemed to be University. Prior to the appointment as the Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Madheswaran was Director Institute for Social and Economic Change, Bangalore.

The GRI Chancellor K. M. Annamalai has said that the new V-C shall remain in office for a term of five years.

Dr. Madheswaran has presented over 120 research papers and published numerous books. A recipient of the Kempe Gowda Award given by the Karnataka Government, he was also adviser - Planning, Programme Monitoring & Statistics Department.

A native of Erode district, he is widely popular among the academic circuit as a good teacher. He was a visiting scholar in Harvard University and many other top School of Economics, a press release from the GRI said on Wednesday.