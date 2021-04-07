Madurai

GRI gets new V-C

S. Madheswaran   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

S. Madheswaran is the new Vice-Chancellor of Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI) - Deemed to be University. Prior to the appointment as the Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Madheswaran was Director Institute for Social and Economic Change, Bangalore.

The GRI Chancellor K. M. Annamalai has said that the new V-C shall remain in office for a term of five years.

Dr. Madheswaran has presented over 120 research papers and published numerous books. A recipient of the Kempe Gowda Award given by the Karnataka Government, he was also adviser - Planning, Programme Monitoring & Statistics Department.

A native of Erode district, he is widely popular among the academic circuit as a good teacher. He was a visiting scholar in Harvard University and many other top School of Economics, a press release from the GRI said on Wednesday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 7, 2021 8:00:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/gri-gets-new-v-c/article34265377.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY