GRI faculty stage silent protest demanding full-time VC, Registrar

April 17, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Members of the Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI) Faculty Association on Monday staged a silent protest inside the premises demanding the withdrawal of extension of services to the Registrar.

Led by its president K. Raja, the faculty wore black badges and masks, and observed a silent protest between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. near Bell Maidan.

The members said that the tenure of Registrar V.P.R. Sivakumar was extended from April 9 for a period of three months. The first time his tenure was extended was on October 9, 2022 for a period of six months. They demanded the withdrawal of his extension and urged for appointment of a full-time Registrar immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing that the post of Vice Chancellor which has remained vacant for two years has hampered the functioning of the institute in all fronts, they demanded that a full-time and regular V-C was appointed as well.

They wanted funds to conduct seminars, workshops and conferences to be allotted, the Institute Development Funds to be released and extension activities, village outreach activities etc. to be resumed.

They also demanded the conduct of the two pending convocations, to clear pending retirement benefits to retired staff, to improve the infrastructure of classrooms and laboratories which had not been upgraded in the last five years etc.