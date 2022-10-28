GRI convocation to be held on November 11

ADVERTISEMENT

The 36th convocation of the Gandhigram Rural Institute, Deemed-to-be University near Dindigul is to be held on November 11.

In an official statement, Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor on additional charge, said that the convocation would be held for the academic years 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Various committees have been constituted for the smooth conduct of the convocation. Further, the convocation for the academic years 2020-21 and 2021-22 will be conducted later.