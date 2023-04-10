‘GRH well-equipped to face surge in COVID-19 cases’

April 10, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

With 350 beds of isolation ward, adequate number of oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds and ventilator-supported beds, Government Rajaji Hospital is fully geared to face the possible outbreak of next wave of COVID-19, said COVID-19 Nodal Officer R. Prabhakaran.

Though the GRH has been treating only 8 to 10 COVID cases in the last one month, based on the directions of Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, a drill was conducted on Monday to test the state of preparedness to face any possible surge in COVID-19 trajectory. “We have 250 beds of adults and 100 paediatric beds kept ready with the required facilities,” said Dr. Prabhakaran.

Dean A. Rathinavel said that the GRH could scale up the isolation wards to up to 1,400 beds in a phased manner within days, based on demand. The hospital, which catered to hundreds of patients from southern districts during the first and second wave of COVID-19, has eight oxygen generators with an installed capacity of 7,000 litres per minute.

“We have more plants under maintenance. These facilities are more than what is required for the peak demand of COVID,” he added.

Dr. Rathnivel said that five RT-PCR testing machines which can test 10,000 swabs a day were available with the GRH. “The hospital carried out the highest number of 29 lakh RT-PCR tests in the State,” he said.

The drill was also aimed at testing the availability of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other healthcare professional trained in COVID-19 management.