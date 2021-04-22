GRH vaccination centre shifted to nearby school

Shift made to make room for more COVID-19 patients

The vaccination centre that was functioning at the Trauma Care Centre block of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) has been shifted to the nearby Elango Corporation Higher Secondary School here on Thursday.

Medical Superintendent M. Balasubramaniam said the vaccination centre was shifted to the school as the Trauma Care Centre would be used to treat COVID-19 patients.

With the rising new number of COVID-19 positive cases, more number of patients are being admitted to the GRH. As per the report from the Health Department on Wednesday evening, 768 beds out of the 1,561 beds of the GRH are occupied by the COVID-19 patients.

Currently, COVID-19 positive patients are treated at the multi-speciality wing of the GRH. “In addition, patients are also treated at the third and second floors of the Trauma Care Centre block of the GRH. Anticipating a rise in more number of positive cases, we are preparing the first floor of the Trauma Care Centre to handle COVID-19 positive patients. Oxygen supply points are already available at the Trauma Care Centre block. Hence, the vaccination centre that was functioning on the ground floor was shifted to the school," said Dr. Balasubramaniam.

A source said that three classrooms have been allocated at Elango Corporation Higher Secondary School to run the vaccination centre.