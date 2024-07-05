GRH Tower block not fully functional four months after inauguration

ADVERTISEMENT

Even four months after the formal inauguration of the tower block of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, it is yet to be opened, said a Right to Information Act (RTI) reply.

The tower block, which was built on an outlay of ₹315 crore with the support of Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was inaugurated on virtual mode by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on February 26, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The six-storey building houses 10 important medical departments and has about 23 specialised operation theatres, according to the RTI reply. “Out of a total of 2,388 sanctioned medical equipment, 2,123 equipment have been received and the remaining 265 equipment are yet to be received by the hospital authorities,” says Veronica Mary, health-rights activist based in Madurai.

In addition to this, several proposals sent by GRH administration to Directorate of Medical Education (DME) requesting doctors and other health workers have not been considered by the State government, she added.

While it is not fully opened to public use, the interest for the loan is being paid to the JICA, Ms. Mary said.

Senior doctors in GRH said that they were informed that the delay was due to the Public Works Department as it had to complete some more works at the new building before the hospital could be completely opened to public use.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.