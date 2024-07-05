GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GRH Tower block not fully functional four months after inauguration

Published - July 05, 2024 07:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The six-storey tower block of Government Rajaji Hospital houses 10 important medical departments and has about 23 specialised operation theatres.

The six-storey tower block of Government Rajaji Hospital houses 10 important medical departments and has about 23 specialised operation theatres. | Photo Credit: File Photo

 

Even four months after the formal inauguration of the tower block of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, it is yet to be opened, said a Right to Information Act (RTI) reply.  

The tower building, which was built on an outlay of ₹315 crore with the support of Japanese International Co-operation Agency (JICA), was inaugurated on virtual mode by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on February 26, 2024.  

The six-storey building houses 10 important medical departments and has about 23 specialised operation theatres, according to the RTI reply. “Out of a total of 2,388 sanctioned medical equipment, 2,123 equipment have been received and the remaining 265 equipment are yet to be received by the hospital authorities,” says Veronica Mary, health-rights activist based in Madurai.  

In addition to this, several proposals sent by GRH administration to Directorate of Medical Education (DME) requesting doctors and other health workers have not been considered by the State government, she added.  

While it is not fully opened to public use, the interest for the loan ias being paid to the JICA, Ms. Mary said.  

Senior doctors in GRH said that they were informed that the delay was due to the Public Works Department as they had to complete some more works at the new building before the hospital could be completely opened to public use.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.